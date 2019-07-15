Originally published in the News-Graphic in 1999.
The young lad was only a sophomore in high school and although his grades were not failing, they were well below normal. Through the years the teachers had passed him along as a below average student. There was no use spending a lot of extra time since he was probably doing his best.
One day when the teacher was out of the room he noticed a pile of student folders laying on her desk. His folder was in the pile. Hurriedly he searched for his folder so he could see his I.Q. score. He had always wanted to know how smart he really was, or perhaps, how slow he was.
Just as the teacher rounded the corner he glanced down and saw 127, a score well above average and even borderline genius.
Well, he thought if I’m that smart I’d better start doing better. And better he did. He began to study more and work harder. His grades suddenly began to improve and his name began to appear on the honor roll.
He not only graduated from high school with honors, but also from college. Then several years later he returned to the same high school but this time as principal.
Curiosity led him to once again search for his old student folder that had been filed away. He wanted to see what had been written about him during his high school days. It was then these many years later that to his surprise the 127 I.Q. score that had motivated him to do better was not his I.Q. at all but was rather his freshman homeroom number.
There are important lessons to be learned from this true story. Most importantly we should never sell ourselves short on our ability. Instead we must believe in ourselves. Hard work and determination overcomes many shortfalls. Many of the great success stories are about people that believed in themselves.
Muhammad Ali, the world champion boxer, continually bragged as a young fighter, “I am the greatest.” He believed it and proved it. Believing in yourself is a great asset in success.
Secondly, we should believe in each other. A teacher, parent or even a boss at work that accepts less than the best often gets just that.
The prophet, Moses, in the Old Testament was challenged to lead his people out of slavery. He gave every excuse he knew to keep from doing this task. He said he was not capable of such a great undertaking. “Why, I can’t even speak well,” he said.
Finally, however, he accepted the challenge and the rest is history.
The Marines have a slogan that we should all consider, “Be the best that you can be.”
There are many formulas given for success in life. None, however, is more important than believing in yourself and others.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.