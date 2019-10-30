To the Editor,
As the mother of many teenagers (who are all grown now) I sympathize with the Ross family about the outcome of their son’s trial. However, I question now that the trial is over, what the boys were doing out driving in that area that fatal night if the weather was so bad and vision was so terribly distorted due to fog.
“Joy riding” in any neighborhood, let alone one out that far, in the fog is disturbing to me. Did the parents have no say in what their sons did? I would have taken the keys from my son if I thought he was going to leave the house under those driving conditions. I used to live in Mallard Point and moved when two of our teens started driving simply because the drive to school was so dangerous in good weather.
A big part of me feels there was an intentional act to annoy and disturb Mr. Savage and his family as they are the only ones who live on that road. There was no real reason for the boys to be there either in good weather or bad. The paper states “the crime occurred when they left the scene.” What about when they “hit” the victim?
I am sorry for all of the families involved in this terrible accident but the Savage family has lost a father, a husband, a future grandfather, son and future father-in-law for more than the five years Mr. Ross will get.
Pam Crabtree
Georgetown
