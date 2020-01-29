To the Editor,
I was out of town on business last week and when I arrived home I was amazed to discover that Mr. Jerry Richardson had mentioned my name in the local paper on Thursday.
In his near weekly rant against all things Republican, Mr. Richardson asserts that locally, as a magistrate representing District 6, I have written nothing regarding President Trump. Well Jerry… I just don’t feel the need to. Mr. Richardson also asserts that I know President Trump was impeached in accordance with the Constitution. (I’m not 100% sure of that.) I’m amazed to discover that Mr. Richardson is not only clairvoyant but that he can also read minds.
I’m leaving the impeachment discussion open as the Constitution provides for the accused the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
I spent 26 years of my life in the service of my country. My oath of enlistment states that “I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of The United States,” that “I will protect the Constitution of the United States against all enemies both foreign and domestic.”
It’s an oath I took to heart and my retirement from active service did not absolve me of that oath. I believe that Mr. Richardson has the right to voice his opinions no matter how twisted they may be (Freedom of Speech, First Amendment); that Mr. Scogin has the right under Freedom of the Press to print Mr. Richardson’s near weekly assertions, tirades and rants. (Freedom of the Press, First Amendment); that “WE” have the right (to keep and bear arms and those rights shall not be infringed, Second Amendment).
I also believe that the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty, (presumption of innocence is widely held to follow from the Fifth, Sixth and 14th Amendments).
Even the Constitution of Russia, in article 49, states that, “Everyone charged with a crime shall be considered not guilty until his or her guilt has been proven in conformity with the federal law and has been established by the valid sentence of a court of law.”
It also states that, “The defendant shall not be obliged to prove his or her innocence” and “Any reasonable doubt shall be interpreted in favor of the defendant.”
I am amazed that so many will declare guilt and sentence before all the evidence is heard and the defense rests its case.
Bill Burke
Georgetown
