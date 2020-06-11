Christians must work against society’s hatreds
To the Editor,
Today I saw the joint statement released by Scott County pastors, and regret not having the opportunity to have participated.
As a church committed to the Bible and the Genesis account, we believe that all humanity comes from one blood.
We are pro-life, so we affirm the value of every human being. Because we believe in God’s sovereignty and moral law, we reject any favoritism under law. We affirm the God-given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, and deplore all violence, no matter who commits it.
The ground is completely level at the foot of the cross. Christians must work as salt and light against the virus of society’s hatreds.
Rev. Jack Brooks
Ironworks Pike Community Church
Georgetown
