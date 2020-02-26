To The Editor,
Regarding the recent front page article, “City Officials Get COL Raises”, the News Graphic left out my comments regarding the raise. I formally requested to give up my salary increase and was told that it was not possible. I was told the only remedy was to donate the increase to charity, which I will do. I wanted to return the increase to the city’s budget, but legally, we are forced to take the increase.
With the city’s financial problems, which have only very recently been brought to my attention, I would like to see us cut back where we can.
Thank you.
Polly Singer Eardley
Georgetown City Council
