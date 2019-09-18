To the Editor,
Thank you, News-Graphic, for your thoughtful, even-handed editorial on the inappropriate behavior of city council members Thompson and Singer-Eardley during the public debate and voting on Georgetown’s Fairness Ordinance at the recent council meeting.
Marvin Thompson has never changed in all his years on the council. He remains ignorant, lazy, in full contempt for knowledge or facts to interfere with his prejudices.
I always believed Polly Singer-Eardley to be a better person than the one she revealed to Thompson and us at that meeting. Polly is a very talented hat designer and her husband, Keith an honest, hard-working attorney.
We sit in the same church and listen to Bishop Stowe’s homilies of fairness and love to our community families.
We take communion and we say, “Amen.” “I believe.”
Then we walk out of church.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.