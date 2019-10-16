Clinton only candidate who could beat Trump
To the Editor,
It’s time for Hillary Clinton to come out of retirement, lace up the gloves and get back in the ring with President Trump for what would be the biggest political rematch ever.
Call me crazy, but from what we’ve seen so far, Clinton is the only candidate short of Barack Obama who has the brains, the battle-tested brawn and the national presence to take out Trump. And Obama can’t run.
Bernie Sanders was fading even before his heart started acting up. Joe Biden has become Trump’s main talking point in the whole Ukraine-China impeachment mess.
Elizabeth Warren has a following, including me, but it’s not that much broader than Sanders’.
Think about it. Hillary is still the smartest of the bunch including Donald Trump who she beat by nearly 3 million votes in 2016. She’s also better known than any of the Democratic candidates. Most of all, she can take a punch.
Ronald Lowe
Georgetown
