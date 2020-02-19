To the Editor,
The Communist Manifesto released in 1848, and written by Karl Marx and Freidrich Ingels states on page 242: “Communism abolishes eternal truths, it abolishes all religion, and all morality, instead of constituting them on a new basis.” The Communists thought all this would somehow improve the human condition. Well, as it’s turning out, it’s a lot messier than they could have ever imagined. Just look at us now.
The Communist Party in the USA, the ACLU (Founded by Communist Roger Baldwin), Many in our U.S. Congress, many government employees, and private organizations are complicit in importing this Communist thinking right out of the Communist Manifesto. It has come to work like a well-oiled machine For destructing Freedom and Liberty, and frankly, I don’t think Satan could be more happy about it. They want to replace freedom and liberty with... Communism (Socialism is the word they prefer). They know if, they can divide a nation, and we turn on each other, They can eventually take over.
Two questions… Do you think Washington DC is abusing its power?
Do you think they are going to limit and control themselves?
Article V of the U.S. Constitution says that either the Congress or the States can propose Amendments to the Constitution… I beg you to contact your State Legislators and ask them to support Article V of the US Constitution to have the States Propose Amendments, and then 38 States can consider any proposals for ratification… Just exactly like when Congress proposes Amendments under Article V.
The Convention of States Action’s Scope for proposals is: (1) Impose fiscal restraints on the federal government. (2) Limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government. (3) Limit the terms of office for federal officials, bureaucrats, and members of Congress.
After all, the States created the federal government and the States must regulate it. Our Nations Founders Wisely included in Article V the ability for the States to correct the course of a Congress that they knew could eventually get out of control... well it has been for several years now, so, States and People... what are we going to do about it?
Unless we take this minimal risk, which Congress has already done 33 times in using Article V, I do not expect our Republic to last much longer.
See Conventionofstates.com for information about a solution as big as the problem.
Tim Boll
Georgetown
