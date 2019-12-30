To the Editor,
Did you hear what McConnell said regarding Trump’s impeachment trial?
Outside the confines of a dictatorship, it’s almost impossible to believe. Here are McConnell’s words verbatim: “Impeachment is a political decision. The House made a partisan political decision to impeach,” he said. “I would anticipate we will have a largely partisan outcome in the Senate. I’m not impartial about this at all.”
As usual, McConnell is lying, The House impeached Trump based on Trump’s attempted mafia-style shake down of Ukraine’s president. The abuse of power charge arose because Trump solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election.
Obstruction of Congress is because Trump refuses to let anyone submit to congressional oversight. The House held hearings and acted in accordance with the U.S. Constitution. Republicans ignored facts and supported Trump then McConnell declared the Senate trial dead on arrival. There will be no witnesses and our entire system of checks and balances and separation of powers will be upended.
Putin must have files of compromising photos or videos on 90 percent of Republican lawmakers in Congress. Why else would they so suddenly shred the Constitution? Those still supporting Moscow Mitch and Trump are condemning American democracy. What on earth are your descendants going to say?
Jerry Richardson
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.