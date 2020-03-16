“I need to take a ride down old Lemons Mill Road and see where you were talking about in last week’s article,” an old friend said.
You’ll find it quite different now,” I replied. “Back when I grew up and played along this old road you couldn’t even drive across it without tearing up the bottom of your car. It was even difficult to ride a bicycle down there without falling into a chug hole.”
Maybe that is what made it such a special place.
Today it is one of our nicest roads. The road is blacktop, there are beautiful little homes, and the old fields across the road are still untouched by development.
And if you grew up in this neighborhood, you only need to close your eyes and look across these fields to remember the many adventures you had a half century ago.
Burning the clubhouse down was just one. Fishing was the major past time for us boys in the neighborhood. McKnight’s pond was full of little perch and yellow-bellied catfish.
There weren’t a lot of places to fish like there is now. Often people would come from across town and fish in our pond. Naturally, we didn’t like this so Jerry Shumate and I would sneak up behind the old rock fence and shoot at their corks with our BB guns. We would get a good cussing and then we would run in Jerry’s house and lock the door behind us. Jerry’s mother worked so we had this nice safe hiding place. After a few minutes we would sneak back out and repeat the same scene.
Sometimes during the hot summer nights we would build a big bonfire and cook. We would catch a few catfish, clean ‘em and cook ‘em right over the open fire. We thought they were good. It’s a thousand wonders we didn’t get sick and die from some of the things we ate. We would get berries or greens from the field, whatever looked good we ate.
But back to the old road. These adventures at the pond often lasted long past dark. And remember, we were only about 10 years old. That old abandoned road looked like a haunted path to us youngsters when time came to go home. The tree limbs hanging across the road looked like big arms just waiting to grab you. We just knew someone was hiding behind the old rock fence ready to kidnap one of us.
So, what would we do to hid our fear? We whistled. That’s right, we whistled. Just act brave and nothing bad can happen. That was our philosophy. We whistled in the dark and we journeyed back up this road.
I really enjoy going back to these old days on Lemons Mill Road and sharing them with you. There is really not a great message here, just simply sharing the good old days with my newspaper friends. Perhaps the next time you are really scared or upset, maybe if you just whistle or put on a happy face everything will be better. Just remember, nothing bad can happen when you whistle in the dark.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
