To the Editor,
The federal government has grown too large; they have flooded local governments with regulations and mandates. They’ve left us and our posterity with a crippling federal debt. With all this overregulation we’ve given up our choices — we’ve give up our liberty. Let’s stand up and say, “We’ve had enough.”
The Tenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.” Federal funding and most court interpretations of the Tenth Amendment have served to keep state power in check.
If 34 states call for a Convention of States, as outlined in Article V of the Constitution, the states can propose amendments to the Constitution. Think of the possibilities which will never take place today in Washington, DC. 1.) State and federal powers could be more clearly enumerated. 2.) Term limits could be set for Congress. 3.) A balanced budget amendment could be proposed. Any proposed amendment would require the approval of three-quarters of the states. The Convention of States is the final safeguard left to us by our Founding Fathers who knew that one day we may need to impose fiscal restraints or limit the powers of the federal government. Fifteen states have already passed legislation agreeing to call a Convention of States. We need 19 more states, let’s make Kentucky next.
Use it … or lose it. Will we continue to lose more liberty? Check out www.cosaction.com.
Timothy Boll
Georgetown
