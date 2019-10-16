Conway running unique, grassroots campaign
To the Editor,
Robert Haley Conway is running this year for Commissioner of Agriculture on the Democratic ticket. His campaign has received considerable buzz since his speech at Fancy Farm in August went viral. Mr. Conway is seeking opportunities to continue to reach Kentuckians across the state like your readers. His platform is unique for this office in it’s support of medical marijuana, focus on animal rights and the lack of support given to shelters across the state, and the use of a tobacco-era quota system for hemp growth.
Unlike his opponent, he is not backed by corporations, but is running a grassroots campaign. One goal of which is to be available to fellow Kentuckians and the media for discussions about his platform and the future of the Department of Agriculture in the state. Mr. Conway is available through email, by telephone or in person to speak with you further regarding his campaign and his plans for helping the Commonwealth.
The Robert Haley Conway for Commissioner
of Agriculture Campaign
