To the Editor,
There are many reasons for being proud to be a member of this community, and the Back to School Bash held on Aug. 10, topped the list for many.
A group of community members came together from various religious, ethnic and social backgrounds for one mission — to provide for those less fortunate. Georgetown First United Methodist hosted the fifth Bash to provide 248 students from several elementary schools tennis shoes, socks, backpacks and school supplies. Various services were also provided along with “just for fun activities.” Students could get a free haircut, have a dental exam, create a sheriff’s ID to keep on file and perhaps receive their very first Bible. For fun they could jump in the bouncy house, do face painting, have their nails painted and enjoy pizza, ice cream and a cool drink. All of this was made a reality because of the countless volunteers and donors in our community.
Each donation of money, time or talent was a selfless act to stretch beyond an individual’s own business, church family or household to meet the needs of the members of the community. Thank you, to Berea Christian Church, Crossroads Christian Church, Faith Baptist Church, Georgetown Baptist Church, Georgetown First United Methodist Church and Safe Harbor Church for supplying many volunteers, backpacks, tennis shoes and socks for the event.
In addition, Cane Run Cowboy Church, Great Crossing Baptist and the Immigrant Initiative provided supplies to fill the backpacks. First Presbyterian Church graciously provided 250 bottles of hand sanitizer to be put in the backpacks. What a blessing to have individual Bibles provided by Gideon International to be given to each child. They even made sure the Bibles were printed in English or Spanish to meet the needs of each family.
Various services were provided by many businesses and individuals also. A special thank you to hair stylists from Colonial House of Beauty, Nevaeh Blue and The Salon for giving their time and talents to provide free haircuts to students. The Sheriff’s Office created student IDs to have on file if it should ever be needed. Mortenson Family Dental provided dental exams for the students, while Prudent American Technologies, Inc. provided translators for whatever situation arose during the event. The Family Resource coordinators from each school were on hand to greet the students and answer any questions. Friends of the Library pulled 250 books from the library so each child could choose his or her own book to take home. New Vista and several nonprofit organizations were on hand to meet with parents and answer questions.
As our committee revisits the day, we all realize that it was truly made possible by one person. Thank you, Jesus, for the opportunity, resources and compassion to be your feet and hands in order to meet the needs of others in our great community.
Donna Oser
Committee representative
