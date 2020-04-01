W
e are all in this together.
There may have never been a time in recent history when such a statement was so true.
COVID-19, a virus most of us had never heard of just six months ago, has turned the world’s routines upside down and has shifted priorities in a way most of us have never seen.
The numbers are staggering, and the experts are warning the numbers will grow.
But here is where we need to pause and think.
Those numbers? Those numbers are more than just numbers or “cases.” Those numbers represent actual people. People who have loved ones, families, jobs, responsibilities, aspirations, plans, hopes, fears.
Those numbers have names: Abby, Brian, Cathy, Dan, Elaine, Frank, Gail, Hal, Irene, Jack, Katie, Larry, Margaret, Nick, Opal, Pete, Quincy, Rob, Sharon, Tom, Uma, Vince, Wanda, Zack and many others.
As of press time 18 of those “numbers” in Kentucky had succumbed to COVID-19. The experts say that “number” nationally could increase to 200,000 or more.
Think about that for just a moment. That’s 200,000 people who may die from this virus.
And all it takes to get this under control is social distancing, washing your hands and being respectful of others’ space.
For those who believe this is all an example of government over reach, get a grip. This is not our government trying to take control of our lives, it is the government taking steps to save lives — to protect ourselves from ourselves and each other.
This virus does not respect borders, gender, age, education, wealth, social status, religion, athletic ability or any other area that may separate us. We aren’t doctors, but from what we have learned, the difference between COVID-19 and the flu is there is no cure, no vaccine for the coronavirus. It is highly contagious and anyone with a compromised immune system is especially vulnerable.
So, yes, we are all in this together. You may not have symptoms, but you may be a carrier. Your quick trip to the neighborhood store could spell disaster for someone who stands near you — or that person could spell disaster for you and your family.
This is not a quarantine in the truest sense of the word.
It’s a warning we should all exercise good common sense — for ourselves, those we loved and for those with for whom we may come in contact.
We are truly all in this together. For better or for worse.
