Georgetown College football coach Bill Cronin stands on the cusp of a major milestone, but this week he achieved another, he learned he will be inducted into the NAIA National Hall of Fame later this year.
Cronin is in his 23rd year as the Tigers head football coach compiling a record of 199-57. Only 91 college football coaches have reached the 200-win milestone. He is 127-16 in Mid-South Conference play.
Under his leadership, the Tigers reached three consecutive NAIA championship games. Georgetown College lost in the 1999 game, but then won back-to-back titles in 2000 and 2001. Georgetown College previously won a national championship in 1991 under Kevin Donley who went on to coach Saint Francis (Indiana).
Cronin was an assistant coach at Georgetown College before becoming the head football coach at Madison Central High School in Richmond. He returned to Georgetown College in 1997 as the head football coach.
Cronin is the sixth Georgetown College coach to be inducted into the NAIA National Hall of Fame, along with five athletes. Bob Davis and Jim Reid (men’s basketball), Susan Johnson (women’s basketball) and Donna Hawkins (volleyball) are the coaches. Kenny Davis, who played on the 1972 Olympics U.S. basketball team is joined by fellow basketball players Charles Grote, Will Carlton and Cecil Tuttle. Eddie Eviston, who was quarterback under Cronin on the championship teams and is now football coach at Covington Catholic, is also in the hall of fame.
Congratulations to Coach Bill Cronin on an outstanding career at Georgetown College and his induction into the NAIA National Hall of Fame.
