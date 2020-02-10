Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2000.
“A good book is the precious life blood of a master’s spirit.” I found this slogan in a framed picture in my high school English room. That was nearly 50 years ago. It was only in the past few years that I realized how true this was.
Many of these columns have come from inspiration I have received from reading a good book. Today’s column is one taken from the book, “Power of the Cross.” If you haven’t read it, you should.
The cross is the most recognized symbol in the world, even more so than the Nike symbol. It is found on church steeples, worn by almost every religious group, including believers in a god and atheists alike. It is the most purchased piece of jewelry in the world.
It has been burned as a symbol of hate by the Ku Klux Klan and fought by the ACLU when it has been placed in a public place.
The author of this powerful book did a survey of more than 1,000 people he saw wearing a cross. He asked, “What does it mean to you?”
A young clerk replied, “My boyfriend gave it to me for Christmas. I wear it because it reminds me of him.”
A truck driver wears it for protection. “Many times when I am sleepy, I pray to God to help me stay awake. It reminds me that the man upstairs is always ready to help when I need him,” he replied.
“It brings me good luck,” another said. “It’s not a good luck charm, but I’m afraid something bad would happen to me if I didn’t wear it.”
A young man when asked replied, “My grandmother gave it to me for Christmas, and I am going to visit her this weekend. I know she expects me to wear it. What does it mean to me? Absolutely nothing.”
The cross was used more than 2,000 years ago as the form of capital punishment for crimes against the Roman government. It was the cruelest of all death sentences and often took days for a convicted person to finally die.
It was 2,000 years ago when Jesus was slain on a cruel cross. From this time on, the cross took on a new meaning. It is the symbol above all symbols that gives hope to many. It is the heart of the gospel message.
Jesus said, “If anyone desires to come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross, and follow me.”
The supreme question of all the ages, “What does the cross mean to you?”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
