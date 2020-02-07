To the Editor,
The sign on the Georgetown Bypass asked the question: “Do you know 22Q?”
22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome, also known as 22q, is the second most common genetic disorder in children, yet it is virtually unheard of in Kentucky. Down Syndrome is No. 1.
The absence of a portion of the 22nd chromosome affects every system in the body and is evident in one out of every 2,000-4,000 births and in one in 68 children born with heart disease. Despite this prevalences, many physicians are still not familiar with the diagnosis or its extreme variability.
There are over 180 known symptoms of 22q. Some of the most common symptoms that may or may not be evident at birth include: congenital heart disease, kidney and gastrointestinal difficulties, cleft and craniofacial issues, calcium and immune deficiencies, skeletal anomalies, autism, developmental delays, ADHD, sleep apnea and fears and phobias.
Many physicians will see only recurring ear infections or symptoms of ADHD and treat it. Or, they will use antiquated terms to identify a child’s health issue, such as DiGeorge Syndrome, Velocardiofacial Syndrome, Shprintzen Syndrome and Conotruncal Anomaly Face Syndrome. They do not see these as symptoms of a greater health threat, and continued use of these terms are detrimental to families affected by 22q, depriving them of valuable knowledge of current scientific research, support and education resources that may be available to them, free of charge, from organizations like the 22q Family Foundation. Additionally only 22q clinics, like the one at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, offer in-depth knowledge and a comprehensive multidisciplinary approach to caring for patients with 22q.
Early detection is critical and can lead to earlier interventions and better outcomes for affected individuals and their families. We encourage parents, caregivers, educators and health care professionals to increase their understanding and knowledge of 22q, for the children’s sake.
Karen Ann Heilers, Kentucky ambassador
Lindsey Garcia, executive director
The 22q family foundation
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.