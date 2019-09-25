Editor’s note: This is part three of a three-part column.
Kneeling and on the tongue. During Holy Communion we receive Our Lord’s Body and Blood on the tongue while kneeling at the altar rail. This posture in a very physical way, in an iconic way, humbly acknowledges this precious divine gift. At Novus Ordo parishes, most worshipers stand to receive Holy Communion in the hand. A recent Pew survey reveals a staggering statistic: only 30% of American Roman Catholics believe what is received at Holy Communion is actually the Body and Blood of Christ. I leave it to you, gentle reader, to decide if kneeling or standing best acknowledges the divine gift. Lex orandi, lex credendi (“The law of prayer is the law of belief”).
Choir loft. From the choir loft in the back of the church, young ladies and occasionally a male cantor chant the Latin propers during Mass and at the end of Mass sing a traditional Catholic hymn. The chanting is dignified, reverent and uplifting. There are no toe-tapping, banal, saccharine, pop music-like ditties. The chanting very subtly, unobtrusively, supports the divine drama taking place at the altar without calling attention to itself.
“If your Mass ain’t crying, it’s dying.” There’s plenty of crying at St. Francis and it ain’t in Latin. Some argue it’s only old people nostalgic for the good old days who desire the TLM. Well guess what? Noisy, fussy little ones are all over St. Francis which means young families are attending the TLM at St. Francis. They have discovered the same thing I discovered: it’s not about nostalgia, it’s about reverence and transcendence.
My fellow Roman Catholics and even my curious Protestant brothers and sisters, I extend an invitation to you to discover the reverence and transcendence that I found at the Traditional Latin Mass. Diocesan-approved TLMs are available for your Sunday obligation at all Kentucky dioceses: Lexington Diocese (St. Frances de Sales Church, Georgetown and St. Peter’s Church, Lexington); Covington Diocese (Our Lady of Lourdes Chapel, Park Hills and All Saints Church, Walton); Louisville Diocese (St. Martin of Tours Church, and Guardian Angel Church, Louisville, and Our Lady of the Caves Church, Horse Cave); and Owensboro Diocese (Immaculate Conception Church, Earlington).
Deo gratias (“Thanks be to God”).
Mike Key is a Georgetown resident.
