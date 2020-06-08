Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2001.
It was months after my dad passed away that I would dream of our fishing trips together along the Elkhorn. The dreams were so real it was like we were there together once again.
I was discussing this with the school counselor one day when she asked how this made me feel. My reply was that I wanted to go back to this dream and not wake up.
Dreams are something we all have, and some are even recorded in the Old Testament. We are familiar with the stories of Jacob and his dream about the ladder to heaven, and of how Joseph was able to interpret the dreams of the king. Because of his abilities, he was released from prison and made a prophet in the king’s court.
I believe that all dreams have a hidden message. The problem, however, is being able to interpret their meaning.
I talked with a friend this past week who shared a dream he had that had a special meaning to him. I believe it also had a message about life and about death.
He had lost his mother this past year, and they were very close. He experienced the same thing I went through when I lost my dad.
He, too, was having dreams, but his dream was quite different from mine, In fact, it was different from any dream I had ever heard. Let me share it with you as he told it to me.
He dreamed he saw a large butterfly flying toward a great opening. The opening was very beautiful, but the butterfly was struggling, because on her back was a tablet containing several pages.
The weight of the tablet made flying difficult, and the further she flew the more difficulty she faced. The pages were filled with writing, and more were being added until suddenly, the final page was completed and the tablet flew off from the back of the butterfly. With the weight of the tablet gone, she flew gracefully on into the beautiful opening.
A silly dream with no meaning? I think not. You see, this butterfly represented his mother, and the pages were about his mother’s mission in life.
Her mission in life, especially when he was a youngster, was to care for him. He has suffered a devastating illness as a youth, and she had stayed by his side caring for him and encouraging him when it looked like he wouldn’t survive. The load was she carried was a heavy load, but it was a labor of love.
He, of course, survived but with health problems that he still carried with him. His mother helped carry the load until he could finally shoulder it alone. When she passed away this past year, it was a devastating blow even for a grown man.
Then the dream. He was the look she had shared as she helped carry his load, and now the load was lifted.
And just as the butterfly flew gracefully on into that beautiful opening, he realized his mother, too, had gone on to that land where she would hear those beautiful words, “Well done my good and faithful servant. Enter thou into joy of the Lord.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
