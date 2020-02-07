To the Editor,
Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by close to 3 million votes in the 2016 presidential election. Not good enough; Republicans hoodwinked Americans again. But it was good to know that the majority of Americans were not suckered by a con man: The electorate actually opted to live in Clinton’s world. It was the Electoral College that failed us. Every incompetent act that Trump has perpetuated does not reflect the will of the American people. It reflects on Trump and on the minority of the electorate who supported him.
If the American majority sits on their bottoms in 2020 the Republican party will be happy to oblige them with their voter suppression, gerrymandering, voter ID laws and steal another election.
Ronald Lowe
Georgetown
