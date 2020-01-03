To the Editor,
I would like to share a story about how much impact someone had on our Christmas the last few years.
On Oct. 28, 2017, our family had a very unexpected loss. My mother-in-law passed away very unexpected. We were all so shocked and didn’t know where to even begin to plan a service or what to do. We called Johnson’s Funeral Home to take care of things for us. Toney was amazing to our family and made us feel as comfortable as possible during the situation.
We are a family that can make jokes at any time, even serious ones. We shared stories with Toney as we were trying to write her obituary. We told him about special gifts to us and how we always have a tradition to eat Christmas Eve breakfast at Cracker Barrel and we plan to continue. The night of the funeral, Toney gave us the gifts we had shared with him. We were so touched that he listened to our story.
A year later at Cracker Barrel, we went to breakfast as planned trying to keep our tradition. Toney shows up with the same gifts we shared with him. It meant so much to our family as we were struggling with the second Christmas without our mom.
This year only four of us could go — normally we have 15 — and we ate at a different time because all of our family had the flu and couldn’t make it. It was upsetting that we missed this special breakfast. Toney made all of our day because he took the special gifts again to my father-in-law’s house. We were overwhelmed with the way he treated our family. It really gave us a meaningful Christmas, this year especially since our family is still suffering from the flu and we have not celebrated Christmas yet.
I think that he should be recognized for giving us a little magic at Christmas.
Kristina Johnson
Georgetown
