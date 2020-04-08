To the Editor,
In my previous letter, I was relating just a few of the false statements people make in reference to the Bible and God. Many of these statements come from organizations falsely aligning themselves with “the church” that God established through and by his son, Jesus Christ.
In making this statement, I’m not talking about doctrinal differences in the mainline Christian Church. I’m talking about the outright deceivers, especially those that have written books they present as being equal or even being superior to the Bible. There is one of these deceivers that uses the Bible but has extra writings that distort the plan of salvation and present other ways of making entrance to God and getting your prayers answered.
This is not my main forgoing topic of these letters. The topic I hope to address is Creation vs. Evolution.
I thought it best to lay a little ground work, starting in the beginning of lies. God said Satan was a liar from the beginning of creation as we know it, Genesis 3:1-5. Satan began his everlasting scheme of lies, he first used an animal referred to as a serpent. The serpent, at that time, no doubt, walked on two legs, possibly four. Read what happened to him for being a mouthpiece for Satan. Now the mouthpiece for Satan is many of mankind, they show up as wolves in sheep’s clothing.
God said Satan would present himself as an angel of enlightenment and his workers as workers of righteousness, 11 Corinthians 11:13-15. I may elaborate to a much greater extent on the false teaching of the institutions that falsely align themselves with the true Christian Church, at a later time.
The reason I have tried to bring some light to some of these false teachings in these two letters is, I would hate to think of someone attending one of the so-called churches that teach falsehoods and damnable lies, possibly all or much of their lives and die and wake up in hell. There has been a lot of books written on these false churches and their teachings. One that comes to mind is “The God Makers,” I’m sure you can use this title and find others through the internet.
In my next letter, I hope to address Creation vs. the lies of Evolution.
Wayne Gillispie
Georgetown
