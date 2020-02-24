Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2000.
I went fishing this past Saturday to a spot that I hadn’t been in over two years. It was my favorite place along the Elkorn when I was a little boy tagging along behind my dad. We caught more fish there than anyone would believe. It was a spot where much of my philosophy on life was developed.
As Daddy and I waded along these waters over a half-century ago, he would point out nature. He would point out how the turtles buried themselves in the mud in the winter and how the fish would come to certain spots when they were spawning. It seemed to this youngster that he knew everything there was to know about this old creek.
Occasionally he would talk about serious things like dying or when he was a little boy and about always being honest and not to lie. We mostly just fished though and enjoyed each others’ company. I think what I learned from my dad that was most important was not what he said but rather how he lived. Money never did seem important, just fishing with his son and being his best friend.
As I fished this old hole this past Saturday it brought back a lot of these memories. It was not just memories of my dad and I fishing there but this is where I always took my own son when he was barely old enough to walk. I taught him the same things about nature that I had learned and how to drop that nightcrawler just at the edge of the swift water to catch a smallmouth bass. I showed him where you could catch your bait in the water lilies along the shore. I taught him how to hook a minnow on to get the best action, and yes, I taught him about life.
One of the most difficult things in the raising of a child is to talk to them about life. When you are out on the creek alone, however, it just seems to come naturally. One of the things you always wonder as you try to influence your children is whether or not they are listening. Is he learning about life or is he just interested in how many fish he can catch?
I think I got my answers years ago. It was a Sunday morning and I was in church. Mother always made me go to church on Sunday. It was a lesson I never forget.
Joey was just a teenager and he skipped out and went fishing. When we returned home around noon there was a note on the table. “Daddy hurry down to our favorite dishing hole and bring some more minnows. The fish are really biting.”
I grabbed a sandwich and hurried out the door. As I drove back the mile or so across the fields I saw my son sitting on the bank under a tree. What in the world has happened, I wondered. Is he sick? Did he get hurt?
“What’s wrong?” I shouted as I jumped out of my pickup. “Nothing,” he replied, “the fish were just biting good and I was afraid I would catch them all before you got here.”
It was then that I really understood what was most important in life to my son and it wasn’t catching fish. It was who he was catching fish with. If I could pass one bit of wisdom to all parents as they raise their children it would be these simple words, “take a child fishing.”
George Lusby is the Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.