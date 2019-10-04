I
t is unlikely most people think of the homeless or food insecure when they are talking about Georgetown, but both have become a harsh part of our community.
The homeless make it easy to turn a blind eye as tents and makeshift shelters are often tucked away and hidden from major pathways. This is done for all the obvious reasons, the homeless seek privacy, or they are embarrassed or they are seeking locations where they will not be chased away.
The answers are not easy. Many of the homeless are drug addicts, some have mental issues, others have family problems and some simply do not have the financial resources for shelter. The cost of an apartment or home in Georgetown is not inexpensive. Apartments for those with a lower income are rare in Georgetown and seldom on the market long.
In today’s society, homeless is not always those who live in tents or beneath cardboard boxes in the park. In our school system are many young people who “couch surf” moving from one friend or relative to another with little to no stability. School officials work to identify these students and backpack programs and other services are provided to them.
Food insecurity is another problem that has increased here, although those who are food insecure may have shelter. In fact, many people who visit AMEN House for food have jobs but they may have to choose between food and shelter or medicine. There simply may not be enough money to go around.
There are resources available to help those in such circumstances such as AMEN House, the Gathering Place, Elizabeth’s Village for women, and the services provided by the school system mentioned above and provided by area churches and others. The Georgetown Police Department has an Angel Program which helps those who are addicted to find help with no questions asked.
Law enforcement does all it can to make sure people are safe and to try and keep the homeless from trespassing on private property, but it is always a delicate balance between serving the property owners and treating the homeless in a dignified and appropriate manner.
There are no easy answers, but the first step is to acknowledge a problem exists even when many of us, often including the homeless and food insecure, would prefer the problem remain hidden. County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington has put together a task force to find answers to the growing problem, a significant step forward. But there is no doubt it will take the entire community working together to make a change.
The News-Graphic is publishing an occasional series of articles on the homeless and the food insecure in our community. Our intent is not to embarrass anyone or to point fingers but instead to inform our community so we can work together to find solutions. We are fortunate in Georgetown to have the resources available that we do, but the problems that exist today aren’t likely to go away or decrease anytime soon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.