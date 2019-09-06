To the Editor,
Today “for the children” is a favorite mantra of the political world. Yet in areas where they enact laws it doesn’t ring true.
In local government, all that is referred to is something to bring in revenue. It doesn’t matter what it is; alcohol beverages (selling and making), marijuana or whatever. No thoughts are given to the examples passed on to the younger ones.
In the state, the teachers skipped school “for the children.” That was not true. It was for their own benefit. If kids skipped, they would have been disciplined. Also, gambling on any activity is encouraged for “extra revenue.”
In the federal arena, “for the children” means killing them before they’re born and sometimes even after birth.
I would hope the politicians dispense with using the children to further their own wishes.
May God watch over our greatest gifts (our children). Let us teach them to obey the law, but to stand up for what they know to be morally correct.
Ethel Combs
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.