This Friday, July 26, is a big day on multiple levels. It’s a milestone. One that I am proud of for my dad and one I am sure he is proud of too, aside from the shock that 25 years have passed.
On July 26, 1994, my dad’s 38th birthday, Mike Scogin began as publisher of the Georgetown News-Graphic.
Yes, 25 years. Congratulations, dad.
As a family, we moved to Kentucky in July 1994. My dad had been publisher in Alice, Texas, and my mom had been teaching there. I was only two years old at the time of the move, and Kentucky has become all that I have really known.
So much has happened over the last 25 years. As a family, and as a community, we have celebrated and cried.
There have been many championships won at the high school and college levels. We have purchased and started other publications, such as Georgetown Magazine. We’ve seen waters rise with major flooding. We were one of the first newspapers to advance technologically with a website. We cried with the nation as it was under attack on 9/11. Ice storms hit homes hard. We’ve transitioned into the digital age. We have seen the beginnings of a district going from one high school to two. And, we have ventured into other media forms with documentaries and digital advertising.
That’s not even half of it.
My sister, Kate, came along in 2004 and, with our family, the community has also grown. We are the fastest growing county in the state of Kentucky.
In 1994, the population sat at 26,689 (Scott County) and 13,048 (Georgetown). Now we have grown by almost 30,000 in Scott County and 20,000 in Georgetown. Those are staggering numbers, and they don’t look to be slowing down.
I am very proud of the work my father has put in to pursuing truth in this community, and proud of my mother’s work, as well. Times have changed and outlooks have done the same, but news and truth remain.
Truth is a value that is disappearing and I am proud to know that there are still people in this world, like my dad, who pursue it daily for a community as wonderful as Scott County, Kentucky.
Here’s to newspapers, journalists and truth. Let’s keep it up.
James Scogin is a videographer and photographer for the News-Graphic.
