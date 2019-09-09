To the Editor,
Friends with Flowers, a volunteer group that delivers fresh flowers to Hospice patients every week, would like to express our appreciation to the many community partners without whom we would not exist.
We are so grateful to Johnson’s Funeral Home where we have a welcoming environment in which to arrange and set up deliveries. We also appreciate First Christian Church who for many years provided us a home base, and Oxford and Grace Christian for being our summer homes.
FWF is fortunate to partner with many who provide fresh flowers and supplies: families of the departed through both Johnson’s and Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Homes, our local Kroger Marketplace, Georgetown Flowers, Gray Arbor Farm, Versailles Kroger Marketplace, wedding planners and a donor who wishes to remain anonymous. We are truly grateful for the monetary donations from churches and businesses.
Friends with Flowers is into its 13th year of a close working and wonderful relationship with the Scott County community. We are very fortunate to live in such a supportive place.
Cary Williams
Friends with Flowers founder
