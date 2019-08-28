It is one of the most terrifying messages a parent can receive.
Student arrested with a loaded handgun at school.
On Wednesday parents of Great Crossing High School received such a message, which naturally sparked concern. Fortunately, the student and handgun were located and the 15-year-old was taken into custody without further incident.
Someone alerted Student Resource Officer Ben Martin and with the help of teachers and other school employees, the student was located and the handgun was recovered within 10 minutes, said Georgetown Police Chief Michael Bosse. The chief praised Martin and teachers for their quick action. Whomever alerted Martin deserves praise as well.
The exact intention of the student is unknown, but having a handgun on a school campus alone is a serious crime, not to mention a loaded gun.
For several years, our schools have been struggling with multiple acts of violence, although they are mostly limited to physical confrontations. The hope by many remains the opening of Great Crossing High School to reduce the overcrowding at Scott County High School would also minimize the fights and other acts of violence at both schools. However, we are barely into our second week of school and a student on each campus has been arrested for an act of violence. On opening day, a student at SCHS was taken into custody for a scuffle with an assistant principal.
Our teachers, administrators and law enforcement have been doing an outstanding job under extraordinarily difficult circumstances, but it has become clear more needs to be done. Most of these students arrested are juveniles, so it is unknown how the judicial system is holding them accountable. But there have been multiple reports of students returning to school shortly after a violent incident, frustrating school and law enforcement officials. At a meeting of school, law enforcement and judicial officials, several complained the students are not always being held accountable for their actions, which leads to additional incidents.
Georgetown police have continuously warned about thefts of handguns from vehicles, many unlocked. The frequency and number of stolen guns from vehicles in our community has steadily increased in recent years. Police are always asking people to lock their cars, especially if they are keeping a gun inside.
With the proliferation of drugs flooding our state, the combination of drugs and guns is scary.
Wednesday’s incident needs to serve as a wakeup call for each of us. In the wake of this event, parents started recommending metal detectors as protection for their children. Even that isn’t foolproof with 3D printers that can manufacture plastic guns.
Our schools are now built to require visitors to be buzzed in by someone within the school. The high schools each have an SRO and law enforcement officers rotate among other schools.
There are no easy answers, but the truth is our greatest weapon is each other. Someone, possibly a student, alerted the SRO at GCHS and quick, decisive action was taken by law enforcement, teachers and others. A possible tragedy was averted because someone had enough courage and foresight to do the right thing and alert authorities.We may never know their name, but they deserve our thanks.
If you see or hear anything that may be suspect or unusual, please contact law enforcement or call 9-1-1. We cannot be too cautious and as the incident Wednesday reveals, Scott County is not immune. We must look out for each other.
