To the Editor,
Today when I picked up the rent of one of my Georgetown rentals, I got distressing news. The mother has taken the three children (U.S. citizens) and gone back to Mexico because they were afraid that Trump will take their children away.
The father, a skilled machinist with a good job, will remain several months before also leaving. Two girls were doing well in Georgetown schools, and the little boy loved his trucks. A large toy bulldozer was parked in the living room; the air of tragedy hung over our conversation.
The family has rented from me for six years with no problems. These are people that America needs to bring youth to our demographics. Now the family has been torn apart. I will not forgive Trump.
Bruce Gordon
Georgetown
