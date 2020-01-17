To the Editor,
I am reaching out to everyone I can about curbside recycling and how our town should offer more recycling options.
Seventy-five percent of trash can be recycled but unfortunately there isn’t enough information on what can and cannot be recycled and where to recycle it. I recently took a poll on a community Facebook group for my neighborhood. I wanted to see how many people could benefit from curbside recycling, how many people did not have enough information on recycling and how many people did not want to recycle. In the Colony neighborhood, 89 citizens said they would take advantage of curbside recycling. There were even several comments stating that people would pay extra for the service and that they already participate in recycling but find it difficult to take it to the recyclers. Thirty citizens said they would like to participate in recycling but need more information about it.
Recycling does take information. I honestly did not know that a huge portion of the products I throw away, that could potentially harm the environment I survive in, could be reused and recycled. Learning this information made me take a long look at not only myself and my family but the people around me. The community I am investing my time and money in to help grow. Six citizens in the neighborhood said they would not participate. Out of 125 votes, only six people would not take advantage of a curbside recycling program.
We have a recycling center in our community we could invest in and help grow so that it is capable of accepting a majority of recyclables. Currently, our recycling center does not take plastic bags, wrap and film (several stores accept plastic bags for recycling) which are found in a lot of toys and products that you buy at the store and while several stores do accept plastic bags for recycling, they only accept No. 4 and a small variety of bags. There is several packaging that contains No. 5 plastic and there are no local recycling centers that accept No. 5 plastic. Glass and ceramics are also not accepted which is extremely disappointing considering glass can be recycled an infinite number of times. While glass is very fragile, it can always be made back into what it previously was. In order to recycle glass, citizens would have to take their recyclables to the recycling center in Lexington. That in turn, promotes business from them and does not help promote business for our community recycle. Packaging intended for the refrigerator or freezer: soft drink carrier cases, frozen-food boxes, etc., styrofoam containers or clam shell packaging, disposable cups, hot or cold, plastic yogurt cups and wrapping and tissue paper are products used in households daily that will have to be taken elsewhere or thrown in a landfill.
If we recycled more, there would be less waste in the landfills and less need for them. I believe that if Georgetown offered more recycling options, had curbside recycling and recycling bins on street corners like trash cans, there would be a huge increase in recycling and less in garbage disposals.
I thank you deeply for this opportunity to let my voice be heard. Even if it stops here, I will continue to fight for less waste. We only have this one beautiful place to survive on, we should try better to take care of it and the creatures living on it, one of those creatures being ourselves.
Elizabeth Roberts
Georgetown
