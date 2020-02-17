Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2000.
Every small town in America has had its characters. They are those people that were unique. Georgetown was no different half-century ago. We had our characters, maybe a few more than most places.
Most of these unique characters didn’t go by their given name. It was usually a nickname someone had hung on them that told something about their uniqueness, or maybe it was simply their last name. No Mr. and Mrs., just their last name; that was it.
There was Blinky that ran the Greyhound bus station down on South Broadway. And Dogears that delivered ice, and, also, was one of the best fishermen in the county. The best pool player was Dirty Bill, and the richest pool player simply went by his last name, Slack. A book could be written about any of the characters, and it would read more like fiction than fact.
There was one character that had retired from the armed services. I never knew his name, but he dressed in a black suit, tie and white shirt, and walked at attention along Main Street from Hamilton to Broadway every day for several hours.
It didn’t matter where he was in the block he stopped. He was so good at it that he didn’t even have to look up — he just knew when it turned red. He stood at attention and when the light turned green, he took off again. He never bothered anybody, and he never said a word — he just walked.
And then there was Bennie. Bennie shined shoes at Holt’s barbershop and he was good. He could make the shoe shine rag pop like a pistol on that final flip. And as the song said, he could make the oldest leather look just like new.
But that’s not what made Bennie unique. Bennie was an older gentleman that kept the score for Bill Forward’s baseball team and that’s the story. The scoreboard was a large billboard about four feet off the ground. Bennie would sit on the walkway of the scoreboard, and after each inning would write the score in with a large piece of chalk.
Bennie could make a zero in a perfect circle. That is, he could do it early in the game. Bennie had a problem of sometimes getting into the bottle between innings. If you saw him heading for the outhouse that was nearby, you knew by game’s end those zeroes were going to look more like corkscrews than doughnuts.
One hot summer afternoon late in the game, Bennie fell off the platform where he was sitting. When he didn’t get up at once, everyone ran out to see if he was hurt. He wasn’t hurt, just sleeping it off. They let him be, and the game went on.
Yeah, this town has had its characters, and maybe that is what has helped to make it such a great place to live.
George Lusby is the Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.