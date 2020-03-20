To the Editor,
I am just writing to tell you how much I enjoy receiving the paper 3 times a week. My husband and I moved from Nicholasville in 2012. I have always had newspaper subscriptions. I was an Elementary Librarian before retiring in 2009.
My husband and I have subscriptions to Georgetown News-Graphic, Lexington Herald-Leader and The Jessamine Journal. After moving here I was pleasantly surprised at the Georgetown paper. I look forward to reading it every week and am very impressed at the scope and depth of the articles (plus I enjoy the occasional photo of my grandchildren.
I constantly tell everyone what a great paper it is and my daughter and her husband just got their own subscription.
Keep up the great work.
Malinda Burton
Georgetown
