To the Editor,
Georgetown is a growing, thriving community yet our young people continue to go outside Georgetown to find recreational activities they enjoy.
I believe we have all the storage facilities we need. For those who have money to invest in the community why not consider building facilities for our young people such as a bowling alley, or a skating rink.
These facilities would give young people a place to meet their friends and enjoy their own community.
The money they spend for these activities would stay in Georgetown rather than driving to other cities near by.
Our young people are our future. Invest in them and they will return that investment by their contributions to our community in the future.
Evelyn Jenkins
Georgetown
