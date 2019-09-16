To the Editor,
I don’t need a lot of words to explain why only idiots still support Mitch McConnell. Consider this bit of information regarding Moscow Mitch. After McConnell passed the tax scam bill (a $1.5 trillion tax cut for corporations & billionaires which will add $2 trillion to the nation’s debt) he now says the only way to lower the federal deficit is to cut programs like Medicare and Social Security.
Are you getting this? This socialism for the wealthy and brutal neglect of the middle class has made America into an aristocracy. You, my friends, are the peasantry.
Get rid of this grasping little man as soon as possible.
Jerry Richardson
Georgetown
