This fall, I’ve been visiting our schools and have seen first-hand the excitement and creativity taking place in our classrooms.
Our schools are full of energetic and dedicated individuals who are committed to ensuring our students receive the best educational opportunities. I am honored to be a part of an amazing team. It is truly a privilege to be a part of Scott County Schools.
When we learn to give thanks, we learn to appreciate what we have just a little more.
Therefore, during this season of reflection, as we take a short break from school for Thanksgiving, I want to express gratitude for everyone who makes it possible for our students to come to school every day, on time, ready to learn.
I am thankful for our students who give us all a daily reminder of what is important and why we are here.
I am thankful for the support of the parents in creating an outstanding partnership for our students.
I am thankful for the teachers, support staff, and our board who really care about student achievement and have the best interests of our students at heart.
I am thankful for our volunteers who enthusiastically contribute so much to our schools.
I am also thankful for our community members and parents of our students who have taken on the awesome responsibility of protecting our great country.
I would like to wish the best to you and your families. Thank you for all that you do for students. Your commitment to Scott County Schools is truly recognized and appreciated. Please be safe during your time off and take care of your loved ones and friends.
On behalf of Scott County Schools and our Board of Education, I would like to wish all of you a happy and relaxing Thanksgiving holiday. Enjoy!
Dr. Kevin Hub is superintendent of Scott County Schools.
