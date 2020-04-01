To the Editor,
I am in a quandary and a bit confused. Perhaps you or some of your readers can give me, and others, some enlightenment. In my short 67 years on this earth, I believe this situation “takes the cake.”
According to the CDC, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, the following was the seasonal flu numbers to date, 38,000,000 to 54,000,000 cases and 23,000 to 59,000 deaths with 390,000 to 710,000 hospitalizations. They give a range of numbers as they do not track these seasonal things that closely until all numbers are in at the end of the season. The CCP Virus (Chinese Communist Party Virus because they own it) we track very closely. 44,183 cases and 544 deaths, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 24. Why are the globalist and the deep state trying to destroy the world economy over these numbers, without so much as a sneeze at the regular flu?
Now, from my perspective, I believe a lot of it does have to do with the Three Bs. The 3 Bs: Bloat, a Congress that tries to outdo each other in giving stuff away. Bluster, elected officials, including our governor, and media, who greatly overestimate their self-importance. The bureaucracy, who, think they know everything and control everything.
I single-out our governor, as we have to deal with his daily dictates. He tells us how flexible, resilient and resourceful we are as he continually restricts our freedoms and picks which business to destroy next. It certainly is nice that liquor stores are important but Kohls must close while Walmart gets to stay open because they sell food and sell clothes and everything else they have to offer. Perhaps Kohl’s should pick up a line of bread, milk and toilet paper. Maybe, the local jeweler and barber shop should do likewise. I could go on and on but I trust you get the picture.
We see our freedoms melt before our eyes, without question, in the name of a pandemic, real or imagined. I refer you back to the numbers in paragraph two. Me thinks, someone has a lot of ‘splanin to do!
My last job, before retiring, was as a county judge executive. I did not seek a second term, I spent my final year in fffice, professing what the first three years taught me, “Government, big waste of time and money!”
I stand by that statement today.
One last thing, if you wish another perspective on the value of government, pick up a very old history book. Check out 1Samuel Chapter 8 Beginning at verse 10. See what that wise old guy had to say about governments. I believe you will find it very sobering. Even if you made too many stops at the liquor store.
What Do You Think?
Bill Karrer
Sadieville
