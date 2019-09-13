A live microphone can be a politician’s sweetest dream or their worst nightmare. When the politician is unaware the mic is live, that politician’s true nature is often revealed.
That is what happened this week as a conversation between Georgetown council members Marvin Thompson and Polly Singer-Eardley was captured via video and audio during a council meeting. Thompson’s comments about the LBGTQ community and a lawsuit against the city by paralyzed Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales were crude, insulting and highly hypocritical considering Thompson’s immediate family has a history of suing the City of Georgetown. Singer-Eardley’s comments could not be heard, but she was seen laughing and engaged in the commentary.
Sadly, none of this is a laughing matter.
When elected city officials take office, they are presumably taking an oath to serve and represent everyone within their constituency. When elected officials are in the midst of a public meeting, actually sitting in chambers it is understood their behavior is a direct reflection upon the people and the city they have asked to represent. These conversations took place during a public meeting, which makes it even more disturbing. As for those who may advocate that microphones be muted, we would argue such an action — even during breaks — would be a violation of the state’s open meetings law.
Thompson’s comments were crude, inappropriate, embarrassing and a poor representation for the City of Georgetown. Singer-Eardley’s reactions to Thompson’s commentary is no less inappropriate, embarrassing and a poor representation for the City of Georgetown. They were behaving as bullies.
Unfortunately, it seems we now live in a time when the words of public officials are too often ugly and insulting to the very people they are elected to serve. While such hateful rhetoric may occur and even be tolerated in Frankfort and Washington, D.C., it should not happen or be tolerated in Georgetown.
Both council members should be ashamed. At the very least the people of Georgetown deserve from these two a formal apology.
