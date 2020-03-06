To the Editor,
It is unwelcome news for nearly 4,000 low-income veterans — as well as 95,000 other households in the state — that the Kentucky House has passed HB 208, which would impose a roughly 8 percent tax on phone service provided by the federal government to qualifying households. For the sake of struggling Kentucky veterans, seniors, disabled people, and others, this legislation must not proceed.
I am writing on behalf of the National Association for American Veterans, Inc. (NAAV), a nonprofit advocacy group. We work to help veterans and their families participate in federal programs that they qualify for and from which they and their families may benefit. Lifeline is one of these programs.
For veterans who rely on their Lifeline phones to contact the VA, stay in touch with family members, respond to current and potential employers, and reach out when emergency services are needed, Senate passage of this legislation would be quite detrimental.
The introduction of a state tax on this benefit jeopardizes the viability of Lifeline phone service in Kentucky. The current federal Lifeline benefit is $9.25 per household per month. But this is not a question of whether or not someone can afford to pay an 8 percent tax on that amount. We already know that the extra state tax would make it more difficult for wireless Lifeline providers to continue operating in the state. The proposed state law is “penny wise and pound foolish” to the extent that it could kill the Lifeline benefit for Kentucky veterans, seniors, the disabled, and others in need.
Constance Burns
National Association of American Veterans, Inc.
