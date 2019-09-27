To the Editor,
It was an evening spent like no other in my life. Chuck Tackett’s Kentucky Hemp Production Farm Tour with greenhouses, field production and learning about protection of “female” plants from male plants and discovering how really pretty the hemp plant is.
The speakers present added to our understanding of what hemp can bring to the state in jobs and revenue. Eric Wang, CEO of Ecofibre took us to the marketplace with many uses of hemp. Hemp could become the future “Cash Crop” for our farmers and our children. Many that evening closed their eyes, breathed in deeply and hoped it will come true.
As we sat sharing our meal we shared personal experiences with medical marijuana. For my father undergoing cancer treatments, it allowed him to eat, stopping his weightloss due to constant vomiting and nausea. For another man it was seeing medical marijuana helping his epileptic niece control her violent seizures.
I have no interest in cannabis becoming the next “Miracle Wrinkle Cream.” I can hope it will become the newest gift to medical science. And with the pastor, we all prayed to God for some rain.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
