omeowner frustrated over Planet Fitness lighting
To the Editor,
My name is Neal Thompson and I live on Spyglass Drive in Cherry Blossom. As you probably already know, Planet Fitness is close to being complete on Blossom Park Drive which leads into the Cherry Blossom neighborhood. This development literally is as close as it can be to the neighbors on Spyglass Drive.
We fought this development when it originally came before Planning & Zoning in the fall/winter of 2017. Of course, like everything that goes before them, Planning & Zoning approved this development.
One thing that neighbors were very concerned about was the lighting from the parking lot. We were assured that the lighting would shine straight down and would not interfere with the neighbors.
Let’s fast forward to tonight. It is the first night that the parking lot lights have been turned on. I feel like I am walking into a football or baseball stadium when I walk into my backyard. The lights are extremely bright and definitely bleed over into the neighbors’ property. I am very confident that Planet Fitness has not held up to their responsibilities when it comes to the lighting.
It is a shame that Planning & Zoning would allow a place like this to be built so close to a well established neighborhood. Especially knowing that this place will be open 24/7. I have so much more to say on the growing issues of Georgetown but I can save those for another day.
I am frustrated and feel defeated as a homeowner in this situation. I guess that is why I am turning to our local news source for some potential support. I don’t know if that means doing a story or potentially helping in the research of this issue and if they are in the complete wrong.
I have done a little bit of research tonight on “light pollution” and “light trespassing.” Both are completely new to my vocabulary. I just felt I should let you know of this issue that will begin haunting members of our community that live on Spyglass Drive.
Neal Thompson
Georgetown
