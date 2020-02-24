This week has been full of meetings with colleagues, constituents, and organizations. I enjoy meeting with people from my district and hearing their support or opposition for specific pieces of legislation.
Today is the last day to file bill requests; I anticipate the upcoming weeks will progressively get busier as legislators prepare for the March 2 deadline to file a bill. As week seven comes to a close, we are officially halfway through the 2020 Legislative Session, which means there is more work to accomplish.
Among the first bills to pass this week is a measure that will have an effect on roughly 500,000 Kentuckians, HB 12. It would limit out-of-pocket costs for insulin prescriptions. The legislation mandates the cost of insulin would be capped at $100 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply. The cap would apply to people with commercial health insurance plans.
House Bill 357 is another medical bill heard on the floor. It requires reciprocity of certification or licensure for members of the United States military, who are registered by the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians as an emergency medical responder, emergency medical technician, advanced emergency medical technician, or paramedic.
Other measures like House Bill 336 and House Bill 377 will move to the Senate. HB 366 will extend the deadline for Governor to select a candidate as Lieutenant Governor running mate to no later than 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday in August preceding the regular election. HB 377 would allow the Department for Local Government to exclude earnings and financial statements received by particular purpose governmental entities that are public-use airports when determining the annual fee due to those entities.
Several other vital measures were heard in this week’s committees, including House Bill 361, which passed the House Committee on Judiciary. HB 361 would require jails that are at or over 150 percent capacity transfer a prisoner to another prison with open capacity. This measure is designed to reduce the pressure on overcapacity jails and ensure that state bed space is used to its full potential.
HB 136 , which would legalize cannabis for medical use, also received House approval this week and is on its way to the Senate. The bill would prohibit the smoking of cannabis but would allow other forms of consumption, such as edibles, oils, and tinctures. If passed in the Senate, Kentucky will be considered the 34th state to legalize medical cannabis.
We still have half of the session ahead of us, so I hope to continue reaching out to you, providing a legislative update. As you can see, even though it was a short week, it was busy.
If you have any questions or comments about this session, I can be reached during the week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. (EST) through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Phillip.Pratt@lrc.ky.gov. You can keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky Legislature Home Page at legislature.ky.gov and you can also follow me on Facebook and Twitter @PrattforKY.
Phillip Pratt represents the 62nd House District.
