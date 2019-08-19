Originally published in the News-Graphic in 1999.
If you see a frog sitting on a fence post you can bet someone put him there. Imagine walking through a field and there atop a 6-foot post sits a frog.
Could he have possibly jumped that high, you might wonder. But, no, you realize someone surely had to have helped him make this giant leap. Frogs can jump but there is no way they can jump that high.
The same is true with people. There are a lot of people who reach the top in their profession or their place in life but just as surely as the frog, someone had to help put them there. Being able to understand this is often a problem for some.
The 60s generation was known at the “Me Generation.” The motto for the young people of that era was, “It’s my life and I’ll do what I want to do.” Muhammad Ali was the world champion boxer and his famous statement that was echoed during this generation was, “I am the greatest.”
It’s fine to be confident, but one should never fail to realize that success takes help from others. You just can’t get on top of that post by yourself.
I watch a lot of sports on TV and when I see a player go prancing into the end zone calling attention to himself, I wonder does he realize how he got the ball in the end zone in the first place?
Wasn’t there some big lineman blocking for him or was that pass right on the money?
Being humble is one of the greatest assets any person can have.
I listened this week as Mayor Everette Varney promoted Mr. Bernard Palmer to the position of Georgetown Police Chief.
Mr. Palmer thanked a lot of people who had helped him along the way and then he said, “I am Bernard today, I’ll be Bernard tomorrow and I’ll be Bernard 10 years from now.”
I believe Mr. Palmer knows how a frog gets on top of a post.
I was blessed with a great coach when I was in high school. His name was Tom Green. He taught us a lot about basketball and football but he taught us much more about life. He was a coach who used a lot of slogans to get his message across.
One of his favorites that he quoted so often when we won a game was, “Don’t forget how you got there.”
What a great message when you begin to feel important and you think you are on top of the world. Just don’t forget how you got there.
And, without a doubt the greatest teacher of all time to point this out in the greatest speech ever delivered when He said, “Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the Earth.” It won’t be those who dance in the end zone or shout, “I am the greatest” that will inherit the Earth. He said it best when He said it would be the meek.
Remember what the question was about the frog. The next time you or I feel real important it would be good to remember someone had to put him there.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. A collection of his columns, “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
