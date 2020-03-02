Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2000.
Everyone faces problems in life. Not many, however, grow through problems.
A dear friend is facing an extremely stressful time in life dealing with a job-related problem. In our conversations, it has been a blessing for me to see this friend lean not only on himself but on faith.
There is an old adage that says, “If you live long enough life will break your heart.” That’s true. But it is also true that broken hearts can be mended.
Divorce, the loss of a loved one, job security and health problems are ranked as the most stressful problems we face. Many are devastated as the go through these situations. Others, it seems, grow stronger as they work their way through similar situations.
There is a beautiful story called “Footprints in the Sand.” The story tells of two sets of footprints along a sandy beach. As you follow the footprints along the way, the two sets become one. Further along the way, two sets reappear and then merge into one again.
The story is about walking with God. One set of footprints belongs to a man, the other to God.
The man looks at the footprints and remarks to God, “You were with me most of the time, but on occasion, there is only one set of footprints. Why did you leave me?”
God replies, “Those were the tough times in your life, my child. The reason there is only one set of footprints is that I was carrying you.”
It is so easy in stressful situations to feel alone. If you are to grow through problems, it is important to lean on others. After all, isn’t that what friends are for?
The most important aspect of growing through any problem, however, is to remember one of the greatest promises of all time: “Lo, I am with you always, even until the end of time.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
