To Editor,
“Hear ye, hear ye, hear ye!”
With the help of Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and the republican Senate, the impeachment trial of Donald John Trump, justice will not only be blindfold but deaf and dumb, too.
No obstruction of corruption here, “so help you God.”
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.