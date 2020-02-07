To the Editor,
On Jan. 21, my daughters and I had the misfortune of being involved in a serious car accident.
Within in moments of the accident, Tim and Denise Folck of Scott County were there to help. Tim helped my daughters and me to his SUV so that we could warm ourselves as we assessed our injuries and our needs. Both he and Denise were ready to do what was necessary to help.
They called the police, transferred my daughters’ backpacks and sports gear to their vehicle and he even searched our totaled car to find my glasses. Additionally, they drove my daughters to the hospital to meet me there. Their genuine concern for us was obvious.
Additionally, Joy Lusby, principal at Great Crossing High School, came to the ambulance and asked what she could do to help. She called Scott County High School to inform them of the accident and my daughters’ absence. That afternoon, Meocha Williams, principal at Scott County High School, called to check on us, to assure me that their absences were excused and to offer her ready willingness to assist my family in any way.
Officer Adams of the Georgetown Police Department and GSCEMS staff were both professional and kind in handling the situation from start to finish.
Everyone who helped us that day was a blessing to my family and example to us all of how genuine kindness to strangers in need can touch lives. My deepest, heartfelt thanks go out to all involved. Your kindness means more than you know.
Denise Manieri
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.