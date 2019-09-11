editor’s note: This is part two of a three-part column.
Latin. The priest prays in the ancient, universal language of the Church. It, as with the entire TLM, is a blatant, venerable link to our heritage bridging time, place and people and consequently is a wonderful sign of our catholicity or universality. It is the same liturgical language heard through the centuries by thousands of the Church’s saints. Being a “dead” language, a changeless language, is a virtue because it is a language set apart from everyday, ever-changing, profane language making it uniquely appropriate for worshipping the changeless, eternal Triune God.
Latin’s mysteriousness helps convey, helps emphasize, the transcendence of the mystery of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. Some argue that not knowing Latin makes it difficult to understand the Mass. This is nonsense. Worshipers’ missals contain the English translation and over time worshipers become so familiar with some of the Latin words and the actions corresponding to those words that soon there is little problem following the Mass. Believe me, I know this from personal experience. When the priest says “Dominus vobiscum” (“The Lord be with you”) it’s not long before you are responding “Et cum spiritu tuo” (“And with thy spirit”). By the way, the same Vatican II Council that gave us the Novus Ordo also said Latin was to be retained in the Mass but an indulgent post-Vatican II Rome granted so many exceptions to this mandate in the late 1960s and early 1970s that the exceptions, such as English, became the norm.
Ad orientem (“toward the east”). The priest and worshipers face the same direction toward the altar, tabernacle and crucifix. Priest and worshipers do not face each other (versus populum) as is done in Novus Ordo parishes. Too often this ancient ad orientem orientation is wrongly, misleadingly, characterized as the “priest turning his back to the congregation.” In reality, the priest, as a pastor, in persona Christi, is leading his flock offering up together his sacrifice of Our Lord’s Body and Blood with the worshipers’ spiritual sacrifices to God the Father. Everyone’s attention, everyone’s intention, is focused in the same direction—in a combined sacrifice offered up through God the Son to God the Father. The priest’s face, his personality, disappear. He, the priest, decreases while He, Our Lord, increases. An illuminating story is told of a lady reproaching a priest after a TLM: “Father, I couldn’t hear what you were saying at the altar.” To which the priest responds: “Madam, I wasn’t talking to you.”
Mike Key is a Georgetown resident.
