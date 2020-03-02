The circumstances could not be more sad, but in the midst of this tragedy we need to recognize some outstanding work.
For the past two weeks, our community has been dealing with the tragic murder of Sheena Baxter, a mother of three who disappeared Valentine’s Day.
Last Tuesday, the Georgetown Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Commonwealth Attorney, the FBI and other area law enforcement agencies announced Joseph Hicks, an ex-boyfriend, was indicted by a special grand jury for Baxter’s murder. Later that evening, Baxter’s body was recovered from a storage facility in Richmond, just a couple of miles from Hicks’ home.
The Georgetown Police Department was the lead agency, but it is obvious Baxter’s body was recovered and Hicks was indicted because of some very impressive investigative work by multiple law enforcement agencies.
Georgetown Mayor Tom Prather praised his police department and specifically Chief Michael Bosse, who made it a personal mission to solve the crime, according to the mayor.
The case has had many twists and turns — starting as two individual investigations into a bogus robbery complaint and a missing person report — to merging into a tragic chain of events that has led to the death of a mother, daughter, sister and friend and the charges against a man for whom she obviously once cared about.
We do not have to look far to see similar cases in nearby communities that remain unsolved. And while the recovery of remains does not soften the blow of a tragic loss, it does allow family members and the community some opportunity at closure.
That our law enforcement agencies stepped up and have built such an impressive case in such a short time is a testament to the skills and dedication of Scott County’s law enforcement officers and the agencies they represent.
We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sheena Baxter.
And our appreciation and thanks to all the men and women who played a part in the investigation that brought Baxter home.
