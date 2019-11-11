Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2004.
I read a lot, and among what I enjoy are sayings or slogans about life. I collect these sayings in a little book, and from time to time I share them through these articles. This week I want to share some of my favorites I have gathered.
I had a friend once ask me how many true friends I thought I really had. This was a very thought provoking question because you first must decide what a true friend really is. But even more important is how to be a true friend. Listen to some of these thoughts.
God won’t ask how many friends you had, but rather he may ask how many people to whom you were a friend. A true friend is someone who reaches for your hand and touches your heart.
An honest answer is the sign of true friendship: This little saying can really separate the pretender from those who really are the ones you truly trust, the ones you might call your best friends. Sometimes in life there are situations when you really need someone to tell you straight up what you might not want to hear but need to hear. It really takes a true friend to do this.
A wise man once said, “Promises might get you friends, but it is performance that keeps them.” Certainly these are wise words, but perhaps it was Mother Theresa who said it best: “Find someone who needs to be loved, and the love them.”
Listen to these wise words as we try to build friendships. Never ruin an apology with an excuse. When you say “I’m sorry,” look the person in the eye.
The best way to forget your own problems is to help someone else with theirs. And smile when picking up the phone — the caller will hear it in your voice.
Don’t let a little dispute injure a great friendship. When you have made a mistake, take immediate steps to correct it. In disagreements, fight fairly. No name calling.
One writer said he learned that he and his friend could walk forever on a railroad rail and never fall of if they just reached across the track and held each other’s hand. Sometimes in life there are no words to express how you feel, but a true friend can always be there to hold your hand.
Building our loves and growing friendships is an ongoing task, and as I examine my own life, I try to add these bits of wisdom as a challenge to do better.
When we want to make lasting friendships, here is another wise bit of advice to remember: humility is not thinking less of yourself but thinking of yourself less.
And another writer put it in such simple words as he wrote: “The way to friendship is to be a friend. Friendship, after all, is what life is about.
And finally, always remember good friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
