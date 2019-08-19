To the Editor,
The front page news on Thursday, Aug. 15, was a report of a deadly accident on Route 32/Long Lick Pike.
My heart goes out to the family and I offer my condolences. This road is increasingly dangerous and I am requesting our state representatives to make improving this road a priority now.
My family recently moved to the area and we need to travel on Route 32 to get back and forth to Georgetown. There are no shoulders on the road at all; in some places the road is so narrow the white lines that define the side of the road are no longer visible. There are dangerous drop offs where the side of the road has eroded or completely collapsed. Additionally, the many blind curves on the road, all the way through Josephine, are incredibly dangerous and not marked… all the while having a speed limit of 55 mph in some areas.
We have had three mirror strikes with other vehicles on this road. None of the other drivers stopped. We have also had the tail light of our trailer clipped by someone making one of the curves too close. We also know several people who have had serious accidents on this road.
It’s no wonder, the combination of the road conditions, speed limit and lack of signage are dangerous. Add to that the many types of oversized vehicles that are commonly traveling on the road, (construction trucks, school buses, farm equipment) and we have a very dangerous situation indeed. Let’s all slow down on 32 and please legislatures, apply the funding to widen this road right now.
Jackie Anders
Stamping Ground
