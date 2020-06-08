In the Gospels (Matthew and Luke) Jesus tells a parable about a shepherd who leaves the flock in order to find a single lost sheep.
Some of those listening questioned why the shepherd would leave the many to find the one. The answer is because the lost sheep was in danger while the flock would protect themselves.
That parable helps to define what is happening in our nation today.
Black Lives Matter because they are the ones hurting and because of systemic racism, they are the ones in danger.
It should not be lost on anyone that a protest in Georgetown drew, by some estimates, as many as 500 people this past Sunday. The protest was well organized, and started at the Scott County Courthouse and marched through downtown, past the Georgetown Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and City Hall. The crowd represented all races and age groups.
It should not be lost on anyone that this protest took place in a community that is 90 percent white.
The question we must all ask now is what is next? How do we address the issues we face and develop solutions that last?
Our leaders and lawmakers should take note of what is happening. It starts with listening, but it cannot stop there. Solutions — real solutions — must be found. Our elected leaders should not just cater to their base, but instead reach out and understand they are servants of the entire community. This is not the time for partisanship.
Whether you believe in prayer or not, prayer is what is needed now.
We must pray that we come together as a community, as a state and as a nation to seek answers to what has brought us to this point and what it will take for each of us to feel comfortable moving on.
What happened to George Floyd was wrong. Yet, we have seen similar actions before with very little consequences. The video of George Floyd’s death shows a police officer who had little regard for life, and even less fear of reprisal. And three other police officers stood by and did nothing to stop him. How did that happen?
We are blessed in Scott County.
Are we perfect? No, but we are small enough as a community that we can still reach out to each other. We have leaders who care, and judging by the size of Sunday’s protest we have a population that cares and is willing to take a stand.
We are stronger together than we will ever be apart.
That’s why the shepherd could leave the flock long enough to find the single lost sheep.
